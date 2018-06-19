

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that it has appointed Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee, effective October 1st 2018. He will join Sanofi September 1st to ensure a smooth transition with Jérôme Contamine who will retire on September 30th, after more than 9 years of distinguished service at Sanofi.



Chasseloup de Chatillon most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice-President for PSA Group. Throughout his tenure at PSA Group, he held various management positions in finance (Treasurer in Spain, Chief Financial Officer in the United Kingdom) and in sales and marketing (Citroen Belgium Managing Director.) He was also Chairman of the Board of Banque PSA Finance from 2012 to June 2016. He has been a member of the Peugeot S.A. Managing Board since 2012.



