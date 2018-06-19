

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Performance management company Nielsen (NLSN) announced Tuesday that the company and FreeWheel, a Comcast Company (CMCSA), plans to expand measurement to over-the-top and set-top box video on demand inventory.



The company noted that the effort will enhance the value of the television ecosystem through additional data-enabled, targetable premium digital video platforms for programmers, MVPDs, agencies and advertisers to effectively reach consumers.



Nielsen announced earlier that it was integrating Comcast's non-personally identifiable TV viewing data with its comprehensive panel data.



Nielsen said it will work with FreeWheel to expand measurement to over-the-top inventory and addressable set-top box video on demand.



These efforts allow advertisers to take advantage of additional impressions and expanding overall TV ecosystem market liquidity via FreeWheel Advertisers, Markets and Publishers divisions.



Nielsen and FreeWheel plan to provide more details about this broader initiative ahead of the 2019 TV Upfront.



