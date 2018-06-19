MuslimMarriage Launches Free Single Muslim Dating & Marriage App

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Singles swipe not just on basis of looks but also on compatibility

Muslim singles in the UK and around the world now have a new way to meet each other thanks to the MuslimMarriage app. MuslimMarriage is launching with a new concept of compatibility and committed swipes.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/707390/MuslimMarriage_Logo.jpg )



Muslim Marriage Solution is an app and website for marriage-minded Muslims who are looking for life partners. Muslim Marriage Solution is a London based company founded by a Muslim woman and is focused on bringing more transparency in the Muslim dating industry providing a targeted approach to Muslim dating.

Unlike some other apps, MuslimMarriage scores users based on compatibility. Compatibility scores are prominently displayed on each user's profile, and users are encouraged to connect with each other based on their compatibility scoring.

The app is free to download and use and will be available in 10 additional languages.

Muslim Marriage offers a variety of in-app features that keep users safe while encouraging socialisation. Among the app's many features:

In-App Messaging : Users do not need to worry about giving away sensitive private contact information. The in-app messenger allows singles to socialise safely in a neutral online environment

: Users do not need to worry about giving away sensitive private contact information. The in-app messenger allows singles to socialise safely in a neutral online environment Free Video Chat : The in-app video chat feature allows users a safe way to meet virtually before they meet each other in public. With Muslim Marriage, users no longer need to give out their personal numbers to ring prospective matches eliminating concerns they do not look like their profile pictures

: The in-app video chat feature allows users a safe way to meet virtually they meet each other in public. With Muslim Marriage, users no longer need to give out their personal numbers to ring prospective matches eliminating concerns they do not look like their profile pictures Locked Snaps : App users can share photographs safely with other users, choosing which photos they'd like to share. Snaps can be hidden with a password and shared only with those with whom the user chooses

: App users can share photographs safely with other users, choosing which photos they'd like to share. Snaps can be hidden with a password and shared only with those with whom the user chooses Real Users: The app deals with the issue of inactive profiles where users keep swiping all day long in vain without a response

In addition to the always free-to-use version of MuslimMarriage app, an optional premium membership for £5 per month is offered. Premium membership gives users access to unlimited messaging and video communications along with an opportunity to add themselves to an exclusive hot list.

MuslimMarriage can be accessed online at https://www.muslimmarriagesolution.com/. The app can be also be downloaded in Apple's App Store and Google Play.

