June 19, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announce that trading in VMP Plc shares (short name: VMP) commence today on Nasdaq First North Finland. The company belongs to the Industrials sector. VMP is the 41st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018, and it represents the 7th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2018. VMP is a Finnish HR services company with a comprehensive offering of Staffing Services, Recruitment Services, Organizational Development Services and Self-employment Services. VMP's mission is to help both people and companies succeed in the changing world of work. VMP serves customers in Finland, Sweden and Estonia and it has recruitment points in Estonia and Romania. VMP group operates under VMP Varamiespalvelu, Staffplus, Personnel, Romana Management, Eezy and Alina brands. For more information: www.vmpgroup.fi "The process of flotation in the stock exchange has been extremely rewarding for our company. Here at VMP, we are especially satisfied with the great interest investors have shown in VMP's initial public offering (IPO). Our IPO has yielded more than 1,000 Finnish and international shareholders and I would like to thank all the shareholders who have contributed to our IPO. The working world is at a turning point and the field of staff leasing is at an interesting phase; we believe that flotation in the stock exchange will provide us with more opportunities to implement our strategy. Our welcomed shareholders now travel with us on a journey towards the working world of the future," says CEO Juha Pesola of VMP. "We would like to extend a warm welcome to VMP which is an interesting addition to our First North market. We congratulate VMP on the completion of its IPO and look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. VMP Oyj has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, as its Certified Adviser.