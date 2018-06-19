Stockholm, June 19, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Projektengagemang Sweden AB (short name: PENG B), a small cap company within the industrial sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Projektengagemang Sweden AB ("Projektengagemang") is the 42nd company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018. Projektengagemang is a Swedish multi-disciplinary engineering consultancy firm offering services within architecture, project management, urban planning, building design, infrastructure, industry and energy to customers in the public and private sector. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is represented in more than 35 regions in Sweden through approximately 50 offices, as well as in Chennai, India through its subsidiary PE-Aristi. For more information, please visit www.projektengagemang.se. "We at Projektengagemang are very proud of the strong interest we have seen from the market; it illustrates a great confidence from investors and that we are on the right path," said Per Hedebäck, President and CEO of Projektengagemang. "I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to building Projektengagemang to the company we are today. Many employees have been with the company since the founding in 2006 and together we have worked hard to build a company where the individuals' responsibility, entrepreneurship and collaboration are highly valued - so huge thanks to everyone who has made this listing possible. Now we are going to continue to rapidly develop Projektengagemang, continue to grow and contribute more to our customers, our shareholders and in extension the society." "We welcome Projektengagemang to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Projektengagemang will make a compelling addition to our industrial sector and we look forward to stand by the company on its continued growth journey." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------