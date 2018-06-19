

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferguson plc (FERG.L), a specialist trade distributor of plumbing and heating products, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter trading profit climbed 17.1 percent to $356 million from last year's $304 million.



Revenue grew 10.2 percent to $5.08 billion from prior year's $4.61 billion. Revenues were 8% ahead of last year at constant exchange rates and 7.1% ahead on an organic basis.



Gross margins continued to improve, up 40 basis points to 29.3% and operating costs were well controlled.



John Martin, Group Chief Executive, said, 'The US continued to grow strongly with organic revenue growth of 10.6% in the quarter. Growth was broadly based across all US regions, supported by good market conditions.'



Looking ahead, the company, which was earlier known as Wolseley, said the fourth quarter has started well with organic revenue growth in line with the third quarter. Given the third quarter outturn, the Group is well positioned for a successful outcome for the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX