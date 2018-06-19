sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 582 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

67,11 Euro		-1,22
-1,79 %
WKN: A2JAL6 ISIN: JE00BFYFZP55 Ticker-Symbol: 24W3 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
FERGUSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FERGUSON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,00
70,00
09:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FERGUSON PLC
FERGUSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FERGUSON PLC67,11-1,79 %