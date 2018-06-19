Regulatory News:

At its 2018 Investor Day in London on 19 June, Getlink (Paris:GET) presented its view on how markets will evolve, its outlook for growth and its long-term strategy.

The Group is buoyed by the appeal of its services to customers, by expected traffic growth both for Eurotunnel Le Shuttle and for the railway networks by the inauguration of ElecLink in 2020; the unique length of the Concession up to 2086 and the capacity of its teams to bring about change and deliver value enhancing projects.

The middle term outlook (to 2022) was also confirmed1

EBITDA: above €735 million (+38% minimum)

Free Cash Flow: c €400 million (approx. +70%)

Annual dividend increase: +€0.05 per share

For this Investor Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jacques Gounon, was joined by François Gauthey, Deputy Chief Executive, Michel Boudoussier, Chief Corporate Officer, Jo Willacy, Eurotunnel Commercial Director, Laurent Fourtune, Eurotunnel Operations Director and Steven Moore, Managing Director of ElecLink.

Getlink Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jacques Gounon, stated: "Getlink is a genuine investment for the future. It is technology led, innovative, profitable and generates value from the length of the Concession. We are committed to 'total shareholder return' as our priority."

Dates for your diary:

June Shuttle traffic: 11 July 2018 at 07:00

2018 1st half results: 25 July 2018 at 06:30

1 At constant exchange rates and like-for-like: £1 €1.14

