

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group plc. (AHT.L) reported that its profit before taxation for the fourth quarter ended 30 April 2018 declined to 174.7 million pounds from 180.6 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the company was 99.9 million pounds or 20.5 pence per share down from 120.2 million pounds or 24.0 pence per share in the prior year.



Ashtead's chief executive, Geoff Drabble, said, 'All our divisions continue to perform well in supportive end markets. Looking forward, we anticipate a similar level of capital expenditure in 2018/19 consistent with our strategic plan. So, with all divisions performing well and a strong balance sheet to support our plans, the Board continues to look to the medium term with confidence.'



Group revenue increased 7% to 891 million pounds from last year, with strong growth in each of our markets. The revenue growth, combined with continued focus on operational efficiency, generated underlying profit before tax of 185 million pounds, an increase of 10% on a constant currency basis.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 27.5 pence per share (2017: 22.75 pence) making 33.0 pence for the year, an increase of 20%. If approved at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, the final dividend will be paid on 14 September 2018 to shareholders on the register on 17 August 2018.



The company said that all its divisions continue to perform well in supportive end markets. Thus, with a strong balance sheet to support plans, the Board continues to look to the medium term with confidence.



