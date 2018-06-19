sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19.06.2018 | 08:58
PR Newswire

Capita plc - Contract

PR Newswire

London, June 19

Capita selected for Defence Fire and Rescue project

Capita plc (Capita) acknowledges the recent statement by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and confirms that it has been selected as the winning tenderer for the Defence Fire and Rescue Project. Further details will be provided when appropriate.

ENDS

For further information:

Capita plc Tel: 020 7654 0220 or 020 7654 2281
ndrew Ripper, Head of Investor Relations
Fiona O'Nolan, Investor Relations Director
IRTeam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries:

Powerscourt +44 207 250 1446
Mazar Masud
Victoria Palmer-Moore

Capita Press Office 020 7654 2399
media@capita.co.uk

Capita is a leading provider of technology enabled business services, operating across five key markets: Software; People Solutions; Customer Management; IT Services and Government Services. Working across the UK, Europe, India and South Africa, we use our expertise, talent and technology to partner with our clients to transform services and add value for all their stakeholders. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information on Capita can be found at: http://www.capita.com

LEI no. CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88.


