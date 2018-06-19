Capita plc - Contract

Capita selected for Defence Fire and Rescue project

Capita plc (Capita) acknowledges the recent statement by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and confirms that it has been selected as the winning tenderer for the Defence Fire and Rescue Project. Further details will be provided when appropriate.

