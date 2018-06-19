Tom Obermaier to speak on "Surfing Uncertainty To Confront Terrorism Financing"

Regulatory DataCorp, Inc. (RDC), the global leader in compliance screening, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Tom Obermaier, will be the keynote speaker at the June 19, 2018 meeting of the FinTech FinCrime Exchange (FFE) in London.

"Detecting and disrupting terrorism financing is the hardest problem confronting FinTech today," said Tom Obermaier, CEO of RDC. "Traditional approaches to combat the financing of terrorism have largely focused on disrupting global networks and primarily addressed the raising and transfer of terrorist capital. Times have changed. Decentralization, localization, impetuousness and lethality are the hallmarks today. A premium is now placed on identifying direct uses of funds to direct an attack: a much harder and important mission. My address today will hopefully spearhead the development of cognitive predictive technology in this area, simultaneously conducting three levels of analysis to identify uses before or as they happen."

The FFE was established in January 2017 by FINTRAIL and the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), and its members meet monthly to discuss these topics and share information and insight on an ongoing basis. The global scope of financial crime and the shared threats underscore the need for a global FFE network, which will give its members not only a trusted place to exchange information, but also access to an increasingly far-reaching network of resources and perspectives. The FFE produces quarterly white papers on financial crime topics relevant to its members and stakeholders in law enforcement, the government and the financial services sector.

"Massive horizontally-scalable computing platforms, developing AI protocols and improving data science gives the industry a unique opportunity to identify terrorism linkages and patterns that are currently invisible. The potential for a transformative approach to fighting terrorism financing is upon us," added Obermaier.

