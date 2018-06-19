Braze (Formerly Appboy) Urges Brands to Keep Shifting at Cannes Lions

Data is the new creative; creatives need to shift or be shifted

CANNES, France, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Remember when creatives didn't "do" data? You may have already seen this message about town at Cannes. With data quickly becoming king, Braze is urging marketers to think ahead of the curve and anticipate the future of marketing. There's no better time for this shift than at Cannes Lions 2018.

"Consumers are interacting with brands how they want, when they want," said Marissa Aydlett, SVP Marketing at Braze (formerly Appboy). "Brands need a way to respond and adapt as soon as the moment calls for it, but companies are running on old data, operating with siloed teams, and aren't using technology as their canvas. Every second a brand hesitates, the value of data deteriorates."

Join the shift by picking up the Braze magazine at The Girls' Lounge, offering insight from our top executives on the future of data, get your Rumble on with a boxing-inspired fitness class, and cool off with refreshing Frose Pops!

The future is here and now, shift happens. To be present with your customers, capturing, archiving, and predicting crucial customer data points is no longer a valuable add-on, it is a requirement, one that will be make or break for your company's bottom line.

Who: Bill Magnuson, Co-Founder, CEO; Myles Kleeger, President & Chief Customer Officer; Marissa Aydlett, SVP Marketing

What:"Breaking Down Silos: What It Takes To Be a Successful Leader" (moderated by Marissa Aydlett), and "Unboxing the Magic: Personalized Experiences to Drive Loyalty"

Where: Multiple locations

When: Monday, June 18 - Friday, June 23

Note: Interviews available upon request

About Braze (formerly Appboy)

Braze (formerly Appboy) is a customer engagement platform that delivers messaging experiences across push, email, apps, and more. Braze is built specifically for today's mobile-first world and tomorrow's ambient computing future. Braze is set apart as the platform that allows for real-time and continuous data streaming, replacing decades-old databases that aren't built for today's on-demand, always-connected customer. With data, technology, and teams working together in unison, the Braze platform makes marketing more authentic, brands more human, and customers more satisfied with every experience. Braze is a venture-backed company with hundreds of employees. Offices are located in New York City, San Francisco, London, and Singapore. Most recently, we've received the Digiday Signal Award for Best CRM, in addition to being named a "Top 10 Upstart" by Business Insider, a Cloud100 Rising Star in Forbes, and #21 in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List. Learn more at Braze.com.

