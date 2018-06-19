sprite-preloader
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Acquisition and Admission to Trading

PR Newswire

London, June 18

For release at 08:00 on 19 June 2018


GRAND VISION MEDIA HOLDINGS PLC

Acquisition of GVC Holdings Limited Completed

Admission to Trading


Grand Vision Media Holdings plc (the "Company"), formerly Simian Global plc, is pleased to announce that further to Admission becoming effective from 8.00 a.m. today, the Company has completed the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of GVC Holdings Limited.

At Admission, the Company has an issued share capital of 96,287,079 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.

Capitalised terms in this announcement are as defined in the Prospectus approved by the UK Listing Authority, which is available on the Company's website, www.gvmh.co.uk, unless the context otherwise requires.

For more information:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plcwww.gvmh.co.uk
Edward Kwan-Mang Ng, DirectorTel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd
Jon Isaacs or Nick MichaelsTel: +44 (0) 20 3772 0021
or jisaacs@alfredhenry.com

© 2018 PR Newswire