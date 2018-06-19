On May 27, 2015, Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") decided that the shares in Cassandra Oil AB (the "Company") were to receive observation status due to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On June 18, 2018, the Company published a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to refer a matter regarding non-compliance of disclosure rules to the Exchange's Disciplinary Committee and that the Exchange has claimed that the Disciplinary Committee decides upon a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North. The current rules of Nasdaq First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if the Exchange initiates a process regarding the removal of the issuer's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Cassandra Oil AB (CASO, ISIN code SE0001234923, order book ID 25660) shall be given observation status also with reference to the above circumstances. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.