

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Getlink, formerly Groupe Eurotunnel SE (GETS.L), confirmed the middle term outlook (to 2022). It expects EBITDA to be above 735 million euros, up atleast 38% from last year. Free Cash Flow of 400 million euros. It expects Annual dividend increase of 0.05 euros per share.



Getlink Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jacques Gounon, said, 'Getlink is a genuine investment for the future. It is technology led, innovative, profitable and generates value from the length of the Concession. We are committed to 'total shareholder return' as our priority.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX