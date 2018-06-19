

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced definitive merger agreement to acquire the outstanding shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based molecular information company Foundation Medicine, Inc.'s (FMI) common stock not already owned by Roche and its affiliates at a price of $137.00 per share in cash.



This corresponds to a total transaction value of $2.4 billion on fully diluted basis, and total company value of $5.3 billion on fully diluted basis. All current members of the FMI board have indicated that they intend to tender their shares in the tender offer.



This price represents a premium of 29% to FMI's closing price on June 18, 2018 and a premium of 47% and 68% to FMI's 30-day and 90-day volume weighted average share price on June 18, 2018, respectively.



The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in the second half of 2018. Foundation Medicine to continue its operations as a separate and autonomous legal entity.



Together, Roche and Foundation Medicine will leverage expertise in genomics and molecular information to enhance the development of personalised medicines and care for patients with cancer.



