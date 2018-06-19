

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate decreased in May after rising in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 6.5 percent in May from 6.8 percent in April. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 7.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 352,000 in May from 366,000 in the prior month.



At the same time, the employment rate rose to 68.5 percent in May from 67.7 percent in April.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate came in at 6.1 percent in May, down from 6.3 percent a month earlier.



