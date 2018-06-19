

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced the company has launched Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection, 500 mg/100 mL (5 mg/mL), 1,000 mg/100 mL (10 mg/mL), and 1,500 mg/100 mL (15 mg/mL) single-dose infusion bags, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of HQ Specialty Pharma Corp.'s Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection, approved by the U.S. FDA.



The company noted that the Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $37 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in April 2018.



