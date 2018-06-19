RealObjects continues to establish its HTML to PDF converter PDFreactor as the leading printing component for web applications

RealObjects and 4D Concept announced an OEM partnership, which enables 4D Concept to bundle RealObjects' HTML to PDF printing tool PDFreactor with its ADAM Software Suite in order to enhance publishing and distributing of technical documentation. The ADAM software suite consists of various modules for authoring, managing, viewing and publishing all types of source content. PDFreactor will simplify and streamline the process of multichannel publishing and leverages 4D Concept's solution.

Yves Mangili, CEO of 4D Concept, said, "We are very pleased to announce our partnership with RealObjects. For us, this is not only a step towards making our solutions more user-friendly than ever, but also the beginning of a closer partnership between our two companies. We want to regularly improve our software in order to create even more synergy between our products. We hope our customers will be as excited by this announcement as we are!"

The 4D Concept partnership is another example of RealObjects efforts to tie-up with leading software companies through its international partner program. Under this initiative, RealObjects has signed OEM agreements with recognized software leaders. These alliances target industries such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and solution segments including database publishing, web-to-print, product information and content management. The goal is to provide software companies with an easy-to-integrate, web standard compliant and powerful tool for print and electronic publishing.

About RealObjects

RealObjects (www.realobjects.com), founded in 2000, provides W3C standard-compliant, cross platform software tools for electronic publishing, content authoring and web-to-print.

Its W3C standards-based publishing solution PDFreactor is an industry-recognized flagship product, which is used for server-side conversion of HTML to PDF whenever electronic and typeset-quality print output of business content is required. It is the perfect printing component for web applications, incl. database publishing, web-to-print, PIM, DMS, MDM, DAM, WCMS, VDP etc.

RealObjects products are used by about 3000 corporate customers in over 40 countries, ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, educational institutions as well as government and nonprofit organizations. Several OEM and VAR partners as well as major accounts have deeply integrated RealObjects technology into their toolsets and solutions.

About 4D Concept

4D Concept (www.4dconcept.fr), established in 1989, is a player in documentation engineering in France. They develop content management solutions that allow clients to produce, capitalize, organize and publish cross-media information through XML technologies.

Their flagship is the innovative and powerful ADAM Software Suite, which enhances publishing and distributing of technical documentation. 4D Concept has more than 100 references around the world, 3 software packages, more than 15 solutions and services, 10 training courses, more than 20 partners and more than 100 projects all over France and around the world.

