

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Residential furniture producer La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) is set to release its Q4 financial results after the bell on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.



The company has been making necessary strategic investments to grow its business to strengthen its operations and grow in new areas and with the new consumer groups to solidify its long-term positioning within the industry.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.64 per share on revenue of $427.4 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Sales - $412.7 mln * Net income - $27.9 mln * EPS - $0.57.



Oracle Corp. (ORCL) intends to announce its fourth-quarter results after the bell today, with Wall Street analysts estimating earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter.



* Sees Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 - $0.95 * Expects Q4 EPS in constant currency of $0.89 - $0.92 * Expects double-digit non-GAAP earnings per share growth for FY18.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Total revenues - $10.9 mln * Net income - $3.23 mln * EPS - $0.76.



