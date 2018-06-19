Global newly installed capacity for 2018 is forecast to reach 102.6 GW, of which "only" 39 GW are expected to come from China. Fourteen countries are expected to cross the GW threshold this year.The European solar industry association, SolarPower Europe has released its outlook for the 2018 global PV market. As the association told pv magazine in early June, new PV additions for this year are expected to reach 102.6 GW, thus enabling the Europan solar market as a whole to improve on last year's figure of 99.1 GW. Furthermore, in its Global Market Outlook for Solar Power 2018-2022, the association ...

