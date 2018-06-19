sprite-preloader
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Treasury Stock

PR Newswire

London, June 19

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding & Treasury Shares

The Company transferred 61,542 A ordinary shares of 40p each from its Treasury account to the Trustees of the Company's Share Incentive Plan for the purposes of the award of Free Shares.

The Company also announces that on 18 June 2018, 97 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each were awarded free of charge under the Company's Share Incentive Plan to each of the Executive Directors (all of whom are PDMRs) listed below, as part of the general award to eligible staff:

Name of Director / PDMR

S Emeny

J C R Douglas

R H F Fuller

J D Swaine

S R Dodd

The closing price per 'A' ordinary share on 15 June 2018 was £9.72.

Enquiries:

Séverine Béquin

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

19 June 2018


