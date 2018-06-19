Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Market Will Witness a Huge Upsurge due to Rising Scope and Applications: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Market is segmented on the basis of gas type as Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen, Carbon Monoxide, and other. Among all the gas types, the Nitrogen segment is taking up the largest share in the market. A collection of gases that are particularly produced for carrying out industrial purposes are known as Industrial gases. Among prime gases entails Argon, Acetylene, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, and Helium. The industry that manufactures these gases is called as Industrial Gases Industry. The gases are extensively employed for performing every industrial production procedure for enhancing the level of efficiency, environmental compliance, security, and product value. Due to rising demands among various sectors, the market is gaining huge demand across the globe.

The key factors that are acting as major boosters to the market growth may include rise in the industrialization, urbanization, improvement in the economic conditions of the nations, rise in the infrastructural activities, robust growth of beverage, construction, automobile, packaging, and manufacturing sectors, rising applications and prerequisites across various sectors, product introductions, technological advancements, and rise in the investment by the leading manufacturers. The factors that are hampering the market growth may include implementation of strict policies and regulations, soaring costs of gas processing, fluctuating demands, and development of optional technologies.

It has been anticipated that the Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Market will witness a huge upsurge in the next couple of years due to rising scope and applications. Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Market is segmented on the basis of storage and distribution as Merchant liquid distribution, Tonnage distribution, Cylinder & packaged gas distribution, and others. Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Market is segmented on the basis of process as Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Extrusion, and Foaming. Among all the processes, the Injection Molding segment is taking up the largest share in the market. Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Market is segmented on the basis of end user as Rubber Industry, Plastic Industry, and others.

Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Market is segmented on the basis of geographical region as North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India. As far as the geographical region is concerned, Asia Pacific is currently leading the market and it is likely that the region will go on growing with the same pace until the forthcoming years, the reason being rise in the industrialization, rise in the awareness level among the end users, growth of plastic and rubber sector, development of automobile, manufacturing, electrical & electronics, healthcare, and construction sector, mounting demands for the products, and emergence of huge market growth opportunities.

On the other hand, North America and Europe are also coming up as one of the promising regions due to rising market growth opportunities in the market, and developing nations. The key players operating in the Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Market are recognized as Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Airgas Inc., The Linde Group, and Air Liquide S.A.

• Air Liquide

• Air Products and Chemicals

• Airgas

• Messer Group

• Novomer

• Praxair

• Taiyo Nippon Sanso

• The Linde Group

• Universal Industrial Gases

• Yingde Gases Group

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

