Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.06.2018
PR Newswire

The Prospect Japan Fund Ltd: Closing Announcement of Full Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018 Results

SAINT PETER PORT, Guernsey, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Notice: FISCO Research and Analyst Report was Released

Prospect Co., Ltd., has announced full year results of fiscal year ending March 13, 2018 on February 13, 2018. Please follow the link below for the FISCO research and analyst report:

http://www.fisco.co.jp/uploads/prospectjapan20180608_e.pdf

Prospect Co., Ltd.
Representative Director, President: Curtis Freeze
(Security Code: 3528, 2nd Section of TSE)
Contact: Representative Director, Managing Director, Masato Tabata
TEL: 03(3470)-8411 (Main)


