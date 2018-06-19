NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, June 19, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) announced that NEC Energy Solutions (NEC ES), a wholly-owned subsidiary, is supplying OErsted UK with a 20 MW, GSS Grid Storage Solution. Once completed and operational by the end of 2018, the system will be used to provide services to the UK's National Grid to help manage grid stability during changes between peak and low power demand."The future energy system will be completely transformed from what it is today, with a smarter, more flexible grid, balancing supply and demand with new technology and cleaner energy generation. We want to continue to be at the forefront of this exciting shift towards a decarbonised energy system," said Matthew Wright, Managing Director of OErsted UK. "Acquiring the Carnegie Road plant is an important step forward as it's our first commercial-scale battery storage project. We're investing billions of pounds in the UK's energy infrastructure and this is another significant investment that puts the UK at the heart of the global energy transition.""We could not be more thrilled to be working again with NEC Energy Solutions who have a strong presence in Massachusetts and are recognized as a global leader in battery storage technology and products," said Thomas Brostroem, President of OErsted North America. "NEC Energy Solutions served as our partner on the Bay State Wind project in Massachusetts and will now work with us in the UK, which is an exciting step as we develop our energy storage solutions in the US."The Carnegie Road battery storage project was originally developed by Shaw Energi, which will support OErsted in the execution of the project. The grid connection agreement and permits are already in place and construction has begun, with the project expected to be operational by the end of the year."OErsted is the global leader in offshore wind, and we are excited to be part of their first large-scale energy storage project in the UK," said Steve Fludder, CEO for NEC Energy Solutions. "This is a great example of a global partnership as we recently collaborated with OErsted, NA on the Bay State Wind project located in Massachusetts."About OErstedOErsted has a vision of creating a world that runs entirely on green energy. OErsted develops, constructs and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants and innovative waste-to-energy solutions and provides smart energy products to its customers. Headquartered in Denmark, OErsted employs 5,600 people. OErsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (OErsted). In 2017, the company's revenue was DKK 59.5 billion (EUR 8.0 billion). For more information on OErsted, visit OErsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.About NEC Energy SolutionsNEC Energy Solutions designs, manufactures, and integrates smart energy storage solutions for the electric grid, behind the meter, and critical power applications. Its scalable distributed energy storage and control systems provide greater grid stability and flexibility to the benefit of both providers and users of electricity. In telecom, datacenter, and other industrial applications, its high performance lithium-ion battery systems provide better value than traditional lead-acid batteries in tough, critical power applications. Learn more at www.neces.com.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.