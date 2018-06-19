

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Tuesday to extend losses from the previous session as fears of tariffs and a potential global trade war spooked investors.



The benchmark DAX was down 188 points or 1.47 percent at 12,646 in opening deals after falling 1.4 percent in the previous session.



Carmakers were among the major losers on concerns that more U.S. tariffs on car imports could be on the horizon.



BMW dropped 1.3 percent, Daimler shed 1.9 percent and Volkswagen lost over 2 percent.



Residential property firm Vonovia slid half a percent after majority shareholders accepted its $1.08 billion cash offer for Swedish counterpart Victoria Park.



In economic releases, the euro area current account surplus declined to a 10-month low in April, the European Central Bank reported.



The current account surplus fell to 28.4 billion euros in April from 32.8 billion euros in March. This was the lowest surplus since June 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX