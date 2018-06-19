

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were sharply lower on Tuesday as an escalating tit-for-tat trade war between the world's two biggest economies sparked concerns over the future of global trade.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 63 points or 1.16 percent at 5,385 in opening deals after losing 0.9 percent on Monday.



In stock-specific action, Sanofi shed 0.6 percent after completing its acquisition of Ablynx.



Air France KLM rose over 2 percent after its labor unions suspended a planned four-day strike over pay disputes.



In economic releases, the euro area current account surplus declined to a 10-month low in April, the European Central Bank reported.



The current account surplus fell to 28.4 billion euros in April from 32.8 billion euros in March. This was the lowest surplus since June 2017.



Meanwhile, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank will remain patient in determining the timing of the first rate rise and will take a gradual approach to adjusting policy thereafter.



At a conference in Sintra, Portugal, Draghi said the bank stands ready to adjust all instruments as appropriate to ensure that inflation continues to move towards the target.



