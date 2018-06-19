Kamux Oyj: Kamux to expand in Sweden: 13. showroom in Göteborg, in addition relocating to bigger premises in Uppsala and Norrköping

Kamux Corporation Press Release 19 June 2018 at 13:00

Kamux to expand in Sweden: 13. showroom in Göteborg, in addition relocating to bigger premises in Uppsala and Norrköping

Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, continues its strong growth. Kamux is now expanding its operations in Sweden by opening a new showroom in Göteborg during the last quarter of 2018. Furthermore, Kamux is relocating in Uppsala and Norrköping.

Showroom network expanding

"With the new showroom in Göteborg, we will strengthen our foothold in Sweden. Göteborg will be already the thirteenth Kamux showroom in Sweden. I am delighted about our expansion in Sweden," says Robin Toss, Swedish Country Director.

Göteborg is the second largest city in Sweden with about 600,000 inhabitants, and together with surrounding areas about one million inhabitants. Göteborg is an important university, industry and finance city.

"We found a suitable location for a car showroom on Kungälvsleden. Initially, there will be a sales manager and four salespersons serving Kamux customers in Göteborg. In total, we will have approximately 1 740 square metres of space. The number of cars in the showroom will be about 120", Toss continues.

Relocating to bigger showrooms in Norrköping and Uppsala

Showrooms in Norrköping and Uppsala will further expand Kamux's business in Sweden since they are bigger than current ones. They are also better suited for car retailing and Kamux's business model. The future Norrköping showroom is located in Koppargatan and it is estimated to be opened in May 2019. The Uppsala showroom on Bolandsgatan is estimated to be open at the end of the year.

"The most important reason for these future locations is that we want to be within easy reach for our customers. Both locations are in vibrant retail areas and thus serve better Kamux's customers", Robin Toss says.

"The expansion also means a larger selection of cars for our customers. According to the Kamux's concept the entire Swedish selection of over 600 cars is within the reach of customers, regardless of where or how they choose to do business. Our selection in Germany is also equally available to our Swedish customers. And we have been doing home delivery for our customers since the very beginning in Sweden", says Olli Kilpi, Director of International Operations of Kamux.

Kamux hires new salespersons

"As a growing company, we are continuously hiring new staff, particularly new salespersons. We strive to be a car dealership where our customers find it easy and comfortable to shop, and this is why we invest a lot in training our sales staff. The right attitude is key and, therefore, previous experience in car sales is not essential," Country Director Toss says.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 42 car showrooms in Finland, eleven in Sweden and two in Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 170,000 used cars, of which 40,957 were sold in 2017. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 454.9 million in 2017. In 2017, Kamux's average number of employees was 418 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

