Munich (ots) - SF7 Bifacial Single-Axis Tracker will be displayed in Intersolar Europe celebrated in Munich from 20 to 22 June 2018. Soltec, a leading manufacturer and supplier of single-axis solar trackers and related services in large ground-mount PV projects, will display its SF7 Bifacial, the next-generation PV tracker mounting bifacial panels.



SF7 standard features result in a higher mounting height of bifacial modules which reduces shadow projection intensity and maximizes bifacial yield-gain. The features also eliminate the principal bifacial flaw of leading competitors of torque-tube shading, and reduces foundation-pile backside shading. The features also result in the highest and driest location of the motor, electronics, and cabling, and result in the fewest piles-per-MW among leading competitors.



Soltec's global operations and workforce of over 750 people blend experience with innovation. The company has manufacturing facilities in Argentina, Brazil, China, and Spain, as well as offices in Australia, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, India, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Peru, and the United States. With a strong commitment to renewable energy and the environment, the company is dedicated to innovation, product standardization, and customer success.



Pressekontakt: Daniel Tapia daniel.tapia@soltec.com +34 968603153