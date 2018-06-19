

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output increased in April, after falling in the previous three months, data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Construction output advanced 1.8 percent month-over-month in April, reversing a revised 0.2 percent drop in March.



Moreover, this was the sharpest rate of growth since February 2017, when output had risen 5.7 percent.



Output of civil engineering activity grew 4.0 percent over the month and building output gained by 1.0 percent.



On a yearly basis, growth in construction output accelerated to 1.8 percent in April from 1.2 percent in the prior month, which was revised up from 0.8 percent reported earlier.



In the EU28, construction output rose 1.2 percent monthly and by 0.9 percent yearly in April.



