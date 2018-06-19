

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's economy is forecast to expand at slower pace this year and next as global economic risks increased significantly.



In the Summer Forecast, the think tank projected the economy to expand 1.8 percent each this year and next. Earlier, the Ifo had forecast 2.6 percent growth for 2018 and 2.1 percent in 2019.



The agency said economic capacity shortages will persist over the forecasting period, accompanied by a consolidation in both wage and price increases.



Meanwhile, external demand will contribute less to the upturn since the world economy will be less dynamic, Ifo said. Private consumption and construction investment will increasingly drive economy.



On the fiscal front, Ifo said the policy will be slightly expansionary in both years of the forecast. Fiscal stimuli will total around EUR 18 billion in 2019, or 0.5 percent of GDP.



The think tank expects the government surplus to amount to EUR 38 billion in 2018 and 2019, or 1.1 percent of GDP.



