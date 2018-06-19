

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in May, figures from Statistics Poland showed Tuesday.



Industrial production advanced 5.4 percent year-over-year in May, exceeding economists' forecast for an increase of 3.8 percent.



Among components, manufacturing production grew 5.5 percent annually in May and electricity and other utilities output registered a spike of 7.9 percent.



Data also showed that construction output logged a marked annual growth of 20.8 percent in May.



On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed 1.6 percent in May, while it was expected to remain flat.



Another report from the statistical office showed that industrial producer prices rose 2.8 percent annually in May, just above the 2.6 percent increase economists had forecast.



Month-on-month, producer prices went up 1.1 percent in May versus the expected rise of 1.0 percent.



