Clear Leisure Plc - Result of Bondholder Meeting

19 June 2018

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Result of Bondholder Meeting

Clear Leisure is pleased to announce that, at the meeting of its bondholders held today at the Company's registered office at 22 Great James Street, London WC1N 3ES, the resolutions announced on 11 May 2018 in respect of its €9.9 million Bond (the "Bonds") were passed. Under the new terms of the Bonds, the final maturity date has been extended to 15 December 2022 and the Company is now able to convert the Bonds into new ordinary shares of 0.25p each.

Based on the €6.9 million of Bonds in issue today, the Company will pay approximately €7.4 million at the new maturity date.

Eufingest, which holds 43.48% of the Bonds, is a substantial shareholder of the Company's issued share capital as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies. The amendments to the terms of the Bonds is therefore a related party transaction pursuant to Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The directors of the Company (each of whom is independent of Eufingest), having consulted with the Company's Nominated Advisor, consider the alteration of the terms of the Bonds to be fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders are concerned.

Francesco Gardin, the CEO and Chairman of the Company commented: "I am pleased to announce we have completed the restructuring of the Bond, allowing Clear Leisure to convert the Bond and extend its maturity."

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk