Datum der Anmeldung:
14.06.2018
Aktenzeichen:
B2-81/18
Unternehmen:
LDC Volailles SAS (LDC-Gruppe), Sablé sur Sarthe (F); Anteils- und Kontrollerwerb an 1. Claude Couthouis SAS, Soullans (F) 2. Peridy SAS, Commequiers (F);
Produktmärkte:
Entenfleisch, Entenfleisch, Geflügelfleisch
Bundesländer/Unternehmenssitz:
-
