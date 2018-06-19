

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer price inflation accelerated further in May to the highest level in one year, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Tuesday.



Producer prices climbed 3.1 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 1.4 percent rise in April.



Moreover, this was the strongest PPI Inflation since May last year, when prices had grown 4.0 percent.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation rose to 1.5 percent from 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 1.4 percent from April, when it edged up by 0.2 percent.



