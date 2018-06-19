Jill Ader To Chair Egon Zehnder

Appointment marks first female leader of a global top five executive search and leadership advisory firm

ZURICH and LONDON and NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jill Ader has been elected Chair of Egon Zehnder by the partnership of the world's leadership advisory firm during their Summer Partners' Meeting. Jill will take over on November 1, 2018 upon the retirement of Damien O'Brien who has chaired the firm since 2010.

"Jill is exceptionally well suited to guide our continued global growth and service innovation while retaining our 'One Firm' focus on our clients," noted Damien O'Brien. "She embodies the generosity of spirit that has underpinned the success of Egon Zehnder combined with the deep trust of our clients to support their leadership journeys," he added.

Based in London, Jill is a senior partner and Director of the firm's board. Since joining the firm in 1996, she has held a number of leadership roles including the London office leader, membership of the Executive Committee and the Board. Jill founded the firm's CEO succession practice, and was instrumental in creating Egon Zehnder's acclaimed Executive Breakthrough leadership development program.

"I am delighted and honored to have been elected by the Partners to lead Egon Zehnder at this exciting time," Jill commented. "I believe the firm is uniquely placed to advise and support our clients as they face ever more perplexing leadership and succession challenges. Top-level search and leadership development have never been more important."

She also becomes the first female Chair within the global top five executive search and leadership advisory firms.

About Egon Zehnder

Egon Zehnder is the world's leadership advisory firm, sharing one goal: to transform people, organizations, and the world through great leadership. We know what great leaders can do and are passionate about delivering the best leadership solutions for our clients. As One Firm, our more than 450 Consultants in 68 offices and 40 countries bring our individual strengths to form one powerful collaborative team. We partner closely with public and private corporations, family-owned enterprises, and non-profit and government agencies to provide Board advisory services, CEO search and succession, executive search, executive assessment, leadership development, and organizational transformation. We share a commitment to and pride in doing work that contributes to successful careers, stronger companies, and a better world. For more information, visit www.egonzehnder.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

