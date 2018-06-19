Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 18-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2031.84p INCLUDING current year revenue 2050.24p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1982.15p INCLUDING current year revenue 2000.55p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---