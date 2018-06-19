Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 18-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 406.03p INCLUDING current year revenue 409.82p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 401.89p INCLUDING current year revenue 405.67p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---