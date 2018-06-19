META Stock: Patience is WarrantedSummer is almost upon us, and the media outlets that like to throw around adages like "sell in May and go away" will likely start throwing around the notion of the "summer doldrums."There are number of indices that are currently forging new highs, and the ramifications of a trade war is why I highly doubt that this summer is going to be a boring one.For instance, marijuana legalization is set to go into effect in Canada at the end of this summer. Investors are likely to bid up the prices of marijuana stocks, going into this event.I am now focusing on National Access Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:NACNF, CVE:META) because,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...