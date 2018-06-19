Munich (ots) - Hybrid projects including PV + diesel gensets are becoming a major trend for remote locations which are not connected to an electrical grid. Reuniwatt has been working for some years now on dedicated forecasting solutions which enable to dynamically control a hybrid system's spinning reserve, leading to up to 36% additional fuel savings!



Microgrids and weather forecasts



Reuniwatt's short-term forecasting service is based on the use of the company's patented Sky InSight[TM] cloud imager. It is an innovative sky camera for the short-term prediction of a solar plant's production. It offers an unprecedented accuracy in cloud detection by taking advantage of the infrared vision technology. Coupled with Reuniwatt's predictive algorithms, Sky InSight[TM] is able to proficiently forecast the production of solar plants.



It provides a good vision of current and upcoming local weather conditions. Therefore, during the day, generators run on a partial load, reducing the consumption of fossil fuels needed to power the microgrid. The brutal drops of solar production caused by the cloud movements are detected in time in order to ramp up the spinning reserve and therefore optimise the plant operation.



Reuniwatt selected among the finalists for the "Smarter-E Award 2018"



Sky InSight[TM] has been selected among the finalists for the "Smarter-E Award 2018". We will be presenting this solution during the Smarter-E Forum, in the "Smart Renewable Energy category" on Wednesday June 20 at 13:15 - Hall B2.570.



About Reuniwatt (www.reuniwatt.com)



- Reuniwatt specialises in solar forecasting as well as in solar irradiance and power assessment. It provides solutions and technologies to massively and securely inject photovoltaics into the grid. -Reuniwatt develops solutions destined to key solar energy players: project developers, plant and grid operators, monitoring and asset management solution vendors, energy traders. - The company has won many grants, including H2020's SME Phase 1 programme, which makes Reuniwatt a European Champion in regards to innovation. - Reuniwatt has offices in Reunion Island (HQ), Paris and Toulouse.



Contact: Marion Lafuma 14, rue de la Guadeloupe 97490 Reunion Island - France Phone: +33 - 977 - 216 - 150 e-mail: marion.lafuma@reuniwatt.com www.reuniwatt.com