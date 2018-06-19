sprite-preloader
19.06.2018
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 19

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 18-June-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                 73.04p

INCLUDING current year revenue                               73.83p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:       GBP23.32m

Borrowing Level:                                             15%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528

