Teleste's New Secured IP Link Protects IP Communication and Security Systems From Unauthorized Access

TURKU, Finland, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste Corporation introduces a new Secured IP Link to its portfolio of security video products. The link has been designed to protect different kinds of connected IP devices, especially IP cameras, from unauthorized access and use. As placing an IP device outside of the safe perimeter poses a potential risk for the operational network, the Secured IP link can be used to prevent intruders from accessing the network from the direction of the edge device.

The new Secured IP Link includes several built-in features to protect the IP/Ethernet communication. For example, it allows monitoring of the device for unauthorized opening or breaking into its housing. Detachment of the Ethernet cable and tampering of the optical link can be supervised and assigned to alarms and protective actions, and the operator can also encrypt information to and from the link as it is transmitted within the network.

The Secured IP link provides:

  • Gigabit Ethernet capacity
  • Compact size transmitter, which can be fitted inside a camera housing
  • Automatic link shutdown in case of tampering or alarms
  • Possibility to restore the link/unlock alarms remotely
  • Encrypted communication between edge device and server
  • Transmitter-receiver signaling based on proprietary Ethernet protocol

The link is designed for reliable operation in 24/7 use with a wide operating temperature range of -34 °C to +74 °C. Due to its changeable SFPs (small form-factor pluggable transceivers), the link allows extended transmission distances and supports various networking and cabling requirements, including both optical and CAT. It is also compliant with the mechanics of the Teleste CFO family of fibre optic video products.

For more information, please visit www.teleste.com/secured-ip-link.

Inquiries for more information:
Mirkka Lamppu
Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation
Tel. +358-2-2605-611
mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/teleste-s-new-secured-ip-link-protects-ip-communication-and-security-systems-from-unauthorized-acces,c2552787


