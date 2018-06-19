BrightHR Research Shows Employee Absences Increase with England's World Cup Campaign

MANCHESTER, England, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

-Leeds was the city with the highest staff lateness and absence

- Bath was the city with the lowest staff lateness and absence

People management software company BrightHR saw a 36% increase in the number of employee latenesses and absences logged in their system by customers this morning as staff called in sick or late after celebrating England's stoppage time winner against Tunisia in their first World Cup group game.

If England progress to the later stages of the tournament what can employers do to ensure there isn't a sharp rise in employee absenteeism again?

Alastair Brown, Chief Technological Officer at BrightHR said today; "There is no avoiding the World Cup, it's everywhere, taking over TV, radio and all other forms of media. Large scale sporting events such as this cause havoc for employers, as football fanatic members of staff flock to watch the event in any way possible. Unfortunately, this often leads to employees calling in sick, forgoing their obligations to their place of work."

Brown adds "At BrightHR, we advise employers that prevention is the best tactic when it comes to reducing employee absenteeism during major sporting events. Employers should ensure they have implemented an up-to-date policy regarding expected employee conduct and behaviour during these events. However, despite an employer's best intentions and efforts to deter absence, sometimes even the best laid plans can fail and employers may face an unwelcomed increase in sickness absences."

Brown concludes "I would urge any employer who is struggling with employee absenteeism issues in accordance with the World Cup and who hasn't devised an appropriate plan of action already, to do so with immediate effect. You are clearly not alone in this situation, and being proactive with policies in these early stages will help you to maintain the efficiency and productivity of your business moving forward."

