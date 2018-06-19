

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), announced Tuesday its commitment to serve chicken raised free of antibiotics important to human medicine (per World Health Organization) by 2022.



This commitment comprises all chicken, including the company's WingStreet wings, and comes roughly a year after the brand completed the removal of antibiotics important to human medicine from its chicken for pizza.



Pizza Hut is the first national pizza company to commit to an antibiotic policy for chicken wings. It also became the first national pizza restaurant to remove artificial flavors and colors from its core pizzas in 2015.



Pizza Hut also announced the commitment to eliminate BHA/BHT from all meats in summer of 2016 and the use of artificial preservatives from cheese in 2017.



Further, Pizza Hut has already eliminated partially hydrogenated oils (also known as artificial trans fats) and MSG. It has removed three million pounds of salt from its ingredients over the past six years.



