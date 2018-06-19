Ratos AB: Tobias Hahn new CEO of Diab

Press release 19 June 2018

Tobias Hahn has been appointed new CEO of Diab,a global manufacturer of core materials for sandwich composite structures with its main production facilities in Sweden, Italy, the US and China. Lennart Hagelqvist is leaving after six years as CEO of the company.

Tobias Hahn has ten years of operational and international experience as division manager at the Atlas Copco Group. He most recently served as President of Industrial Assembly Solutions. Prior to this, Tobias was Managing Director of ITT Flygt (Xylem) in Sweden and the US. Tobias will assume his new role as CEO of Diab in September.

"We would like to thank Lennart for his work as CEO over the past six years. Diab has attractive long-term potential for improved profitability and growth. The company's current focus is to improve earnings through a number of activities. We believe that Diab has good potential moving forward and that Tobias's successful experience as a leader of global operations will play a key role in the future development of the company," says Jonas Wiström, CEO of Ratos.

Diab is a global company that develops, manufactures and sells core materials for sandwich composite structures used in, among other objects, leisure boats, wind turbine blades and components for aircraft, trains, industrial applications and buildings. The company reported sales of SEK 1,439m in 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Wiström, CEO, Ratos, +46 8 700 17 00

Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR and Press, Ratos, +46 8 700 17 98





Financial calendar from Ratos:

Interim report January-June 2018 17 August 2018

Interim report January-September 2018 25 October 2018





Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 13 medium-sized Nordic companies, with the largest segments in terms of sales being Industrials, Construction and Consumer goods/Commerce. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 12,700 employees.

