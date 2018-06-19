

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee declined against the U.S. dollar in evening deals on Tuesday, as regional shares fell on escalating trade spat between the U.S. and China.



Traders eyed looming trade wars after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods and Beijing vowed to 'immediately' retaliate.



The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 261.52 points or 0.74 percent at 35,286.74 while the broader Nifty index dropped 89.40 points or 0.83 percent to 10,710.45.



The rupee declined to near a 4-week low of 68.45 against the greenback from Monday's closing value of 68.05. If the rupee falls further, 69.5 is likely seen as its next downside target level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX