CPower Earns Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Award for its Unmatched Understanding of Customer Objectives in the DR Market

CPower stations staff in every energy market to give customers a single point of contact for all the data needed to better manage and plan for peak demand events

SANTA CLARA, California, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American demand response (DR) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes CPower Energy Management with the 2018 North American Customer Value Leadership Award. The company's dedication to implementing a 'People-Powered Process' has enabled it to offer exceptional price-performance value by not only helping each client achieve their customized energy goals, but also by conducting continuous training and preparedness programs to better manage peak events. CPower participates in up to 60 independent system operator (ISO) and utility-level DR programs across 6 open energy markets, and has a dedicated team for each market to inspect and manage every aspect of customer enrollment, dispatch, and engineering operations.

"CPower customers enrolled in regional DR programs can track and control their energy use and other key performance metrics through the company's app. This app can show real time energy usage, payments, curtailment plans and protocols, and allow for event scheduling in many demand side management programs," said Naren Pasupalati, Senior Research Analyst. "CPower's wide national footprint and core engineering expertise complement its comprehensive advisory services, enabling energy decision makers to optimally utilize their available DR assets and processes."

CPower's customer-centric approach to providing actionable intelligence translates to significant return on investment (ROI) for customers. As its revenue streams are directly linked to the volume of energy savings achieved by its customers, CPower conducts seasonal training programs to make sure that all its clients make informed decisions on their energy use fully aware of utility policies, incentives, and technologies.

The company has more than 1,600 customers with over 7,000 sites, including commercial real estate, heavy industries, mid-line manufacturing, healthcare, education, government, and energy service providers. Its large presence endows it with the ability to recognize grid-edge opportunities inherent in customers' higher adoption of technologies, such as batteries, thermal storage, and micro-grids. It responds to these market trends by constantly adapting its business models to accommodate customers that would otherwise not be able to participate in a DR program.

"Unlike its peers, CPower does not outsource any of its back-end operations, such as enrollment, dispatch, settlement, and payments. This makes it more efficient and proactive in addressing customer-related issues," noted Naren Pasupalati. "For instance, CPower is able to respond to an incident within minutes, while some competitors with outsourced back-end operations may take hours, and sometimes days."

CPower has collected high volumes of data from having served a wide variety of clients and projects over the years. Therefore, when a new client wishes to enroll for a DR program, the modelling tool used for customer evaluation leverages the company's historical data and processes/ This makes the process far more efficient, effective, and simple for customers.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention, and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About CPower Energy Management

CPower is a demand-side energy management solutions provider. We help organizations of all types in the open U.S. energy markets save on energy costs, earn revenue through energy curtailment, enhance their sustainability efforts, and contribute to a balanced, reliable grid. We create customized energy strategies designed to help our customers achieve success through demand response and demand management programs including automated curtailment, storage, and energy efficiency monetization.

For more information please visit CPowerEnergyManagement.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

