Full Edge-To-Core Surveillance Portfolio Adds 12TB Western Digital Purple Drive with The Ability to Apply Machine Learning and AI to Enhance Safety and Security

To help enable the surveillance industry's evolution to increasingly higher resolution cameras and new applications requiring real-time edge analytics, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) has expanded its surveillance portfolio with the introduction of the industry's highest capacity, deep-learning-capable, surveillance-class drive, Western Digital Purple 12TB drive with exclusive AllFrame AI technology. The newest addition to Western Digital's surveillance portfolio creates new possibilities in video surveillance by supporting the capture of multiple high resolution video streams while simultaneously accessing recorded video to support deep learning and analytics. This capability is purpose-built for emerging DVR and NVR systems with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities in that it supports real-time detection of AI-triggered events at the point of capture with continuous background learning.

According to IDC, the amount of big data exabytes generated by surveillance solutions is expected to grow by 25 percent per year through 20211. This growth is driven by the installation of more complex cameras with vastly improved resolutions, increasingly intelligent applications and overall expanding use of video for analytics globally. Traditional video surveillance systems detect moving subjects without providing detailed analysis. New systems enable additional functions such as real-time edge analytics to better detect objects and reduce false triggers. Objects such as animals, leaves, and even light can cause false alarms. AI-enabled systems not only detect the moving targets, but can analyze them to help determine if they are a potential threat.

In addition, deep-learning algorithms go beyond simple movement detection to enable advanced capabilities such as facial recognition and behavior prediction to drive advancements in the retail and entertainment industries.

"Network video recording systems are getting smart," said Brendan Collins, vice president product marketing, devices business unit, Western Digital. "AI-enabled NVRs are being architected for new GPUs and CPUs to improve overall deep-learning capability and to speed algorithms related to object recognition and facial recognition. NVRs with deep learning require greater storage capacity and more sophisticated processing, versus individual cameras, to perform more advanced analytics, such as location of an individual face image from weeks or months of stored video, or creation of traffic heat maps from hours of retail surveillance video."

"With the advancements in the capability of our surveillance solutions, the amount of storage required to capture, store, and analyze the video from the millions of cameras installed throughout the world for smart cities, intelligent transportation, and other surveillance applications is constantly growing," said Derek Yang, president, Hikvision Europe. "Western Digital's 12TB surveillance drive and portfolio of surveillance products will enable us to provide optimized surveillance solutions for our clients."

The Western Digital Purple 12TB surveillance-class drives enable higher capacity storage for all compatible video surveillance systems. Western Digital Purple 10TB and 12TB capacities feature exclusive AllFrame AI technology designed specifically for AI-enabled systems. This allows the drives to support up to twice as many AI channels (16 AI channels/32 AI streams) than the competition and is future ready for more capable next generation systems to enable the on-going evolution of deep learning and video analytics in the surveillance market.

Availability

Western Digital Purple surveillance-class drives are available through Western Digital's authorized reseller network worldwide. Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price in the United States is $399.00 (USD) for the 10TB (model WD101PURZ) and $479.00 (USD) for the 12TB (model WD121PURZ). The new products join the Western Digital Purple microSD card, purpose built for video surveillance cameras, for a complete portfolio to support edge-to-core surveillance solutions. For more information on the Western Digital Purple portfolio, visit the Western Digital booth at IFSEC International (Excel London UK Stand E200) or go to https://www.wdc.com/solutions/edge-to-core.html.

