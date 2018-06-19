Crown Bioscience Inc.: CrownBio Enters Partnership with Pierre Fabre to Accelerate Discovery and Development of Immuno-Oncology Agents

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience (http://www.crownbio.com/), a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, announces that it has been selected by Pierre Fabre Research Institute as one of their partners to advance their immuno-oncology drug discovery pipeline.

CrownBio boasts the world's largest collection of patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models and is a leading provider of humanized solutions for immuno-oncology drug development. Leveraging these exclusive capabilities, CrownBio will engraft PDX models selected by Pierre Fabre into CD34+ humanized mouse models. These customized, humanized models will be used to accelerate Pierre Fabre's innovative immuno-oncology drug discovery pipeline.

"Pierre Fabre recognizes the value of CrownBio's extensive PDX collection and their expertise in implementing innovative humanization strategies," said Nathalie Corvaia, Pierre Fabre's Head of New Biologic Entity Platform and Director of Center of Immunology R&D Pierre Fabre. "We have chosen them as our partner for these reasons and look forward to what we are confident will be a successful alliance."

"We are very pleased that Pierre Fabre has selected us as a trusted partner to advance their cutting-edge immuno-oncology pipeline," said Jean-Pierre Wery, CrownBio's CEO. "Our unique capabilities will enable Pierre Fabre to continue providing new and improved therapies for the treatment of cancer."

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

CrownBio (http://www.crownbio.com/) is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, CrownBio enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.

Media Enquiries:

Jody Barbeau

Crown Bioscience Inc.

marketing@crownbio.com (mailto:marketing@crownbio.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Crown Bioscience Inc. via Globenewswire

