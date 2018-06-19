Quantenna Communications, Inc.: Quantenna's New QSR10GU-AX Plus Raises the Bar for Wi-Fi Performance and Functionality

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA), the innovator and global leader of high performance Wi-Fi solutions, today announced that the QSR10GU-AX Plus, a new enhanced solution targeting gateways and access points based on the draft IEEE 802.11ax standard, is now sampling to select customers. Building upon Quantenna's pioneering QSR10G-AX Wi-Fi platform, QSR10GU-AX Plus offers unique capabilities, including Adaptive 5 GHz, SuperTx and ESP, providing significant performance gains across a variety of home configurations. The QSR10GU-AX Plus can operate concurrently in both 8x8 MIMO in the 5 GHz band and 4x4 MIMO in the 2.4 GHz band supporting a total of 12 streams.

Unique features of QSR10GU-AX Plus include:

Dynamic switching between 8x8 MIMO and dual 4x4 MIMO in the 5 GHz band by applying adaptive algorithms, enabled by Quantenna's unique baseband and RF architecture design. This provides the end users with the best possible MIMO configuration, tailored to each individual environment.

Enhanced radar detection and spectrum analyzer capabilities with wider frequency range analysis.

Up to 2x performance gain for non-802.11ax legacy client devices through SuperTx, which allows for multiplexing two non-802.11ax devices.

ESP algorithm to enhance beamforming and MU-MIMO performance to legacy devices.

Furthermore, RF enhancements result in up to 3dB extended range, better performance and a reduced bill-of-material cost.

QSR10GU-AX Plus is pin-to-pin and software compatible with both QSR10G and QSR10G-AX enabling fast drop in transitions for QSR10G customers with no design changes needed to existing products.

"With the QSR10GU-AX Plus, Quantenna once again leads the market with a highly differentiated product that showcases our rich history of innovation enabling solutions that address our customers' future needs," said Dr. Sam Heidari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quantenna.

"802.11ax addresses the major challenges brought about by rapid Wi-Fi-enabled device growth, increased per-user traffic demands, and more congested networks," said Andrew Zignani, Senior Analyst at ABI Research. "Quantenna's latest ready solution adds to a vibrant ecosystem of 802.11ax chipsets designed to expand capacity, extend coverage, and enhance the overall user experience, particularly in crowded environments. ABI Research expects 802.11ax to account for nearly 30% of Wi-Fi chipset shipments by 2022."

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna (http://www.quantenna.com/) (NASDAQ:QTNA) is the global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon and system to software, and provides total solutions for service providers worldwide. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com (http://www.quantenna.com/).

