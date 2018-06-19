Quest International, Inc., a global leading service provider specializing in depot repairs, field services, and supply chain logistics for device manufacturers, announced today the expansion of its European headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany which has been operating since 2010. The strategically positioned facility, centrally located only 8 km from Frankfurt International Airport will continue to support Quest's existing European customers, and further support their other facilities throughout Europe. Quest expects to increase personnel in medical device repair, distribution, and management areas in addition to adhering to GDPR requirements. The expanded facility operates as a service and distribution center for a variety of Class I, II and III medical devices along with devices from industries such as industrial, aviation and government.

Quest, an ISO certified company with a dedication to quality, maintains its pursuit of excellence in servicing repair and logistics needs of its customers by its best practice processes. More than doubling its existing footprint, the facility includes a state-of-the-art temperature and humidity controlled repair center and warehouse enabling Quest to continue to provide a comprehensive suite of services to more customers efficiently. From depot repairs to 3PL services that include parts repaired finished goods, inventory management, field replaceable unit management, reverse logistics, recall management, warehousing and more. The expansion of the Frankfurt facility allows for Quest to accommodate more customers and fulfill their unique requirements.

"Many of our clients are multi-national enterprises that require global and scalable partnerships." Pasha Arshadi, Vice President, Global Service Solutions states, "The strategic expansion and upgrade of our European Headquarters will facilitate a seamless service delivery experience throughout the region and comply with regional regulatory changes as well as addressing evolving business requirements."

About Quest International

Quest International is a leading global post sales service support partner for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple industries including healthcare, industrial, aviation and government as well as an IT Solutions provider for enterprises both large and small. Having served Fortune 500 companies since 1982, Quest offers a robust suite of new services and solutions throughout its three business units: OEM Services, IT Services, and Technology Solutions, with over 30 operation centers worldwide. Quest holds ISO 9001, 13485, 14001, and ANSI/ESD S20.20 certifications and is an FAA Part 145 EASA Repair Station. Corporate headquarters are located at 60-65 Parker, Irvine, CA 92618. www.questinc.com.

